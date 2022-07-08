Michigan State University to get increased funding from state

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University will get a major boost in funding from the state as part of the newly-inked budget.

University officials say the school is expecting to get a little over $303 million, up $72 million from last year, which is the largest increase in state-based funding the school has seen in over 10 years.

According to an MSU press release, back in the 1980s the school got over 50 percent of its funding from the state, but in recent years, that amount has declined to just 20 percent.

The university said $53 million will be used for renovations at the greenhouse complexes and the Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Center.

The remaining portion of the $72 million increase will go toward funding the Center for Targeted Violence Prevention and the Apple Developer Academy.

“We’re so grateful to our partners who advocated for us to receive this funding: the agricultural commodity groups, legislators and industry leaders,” said Kelly Millenbah, interim dean of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. “Generations of our students will benefit from this investment. When we have improved, state-of-the-art facilities, we’ll be able to do more in support of Michigan’s farmers and consumers.”

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook