Michigan State University students host vigil for Ukraine and fallen soldiers

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Emotions ran high as Michigan State University students gathered in front of the Sparty Statue to show support for Ukraine and the lives that have been lost on Thursday,

With candles in their hands, students stood in front of the Spartan Statue Thursday night for a candle light vigil.

There was a moment of silence for the lives that were lost.

"The emotions that I feel the most during this conflict which are anger and guilt– the anger comes from seeing these deaths, these war crimes and injustice happening in Ukraine," said President of the Ukranian Student Organization Yuri Tomkiw.

Tina Deychakiwsky is the treasurer of the organization, she attended the vigil and couldn't help but think of her family members that are still in Ukraine.

“Its easy to feel helpless sometimes because we’re over here. We’re not right with these people who are immediately suffering," she said.

The vigil ended with a Ukrainian prayer song and the Ukrainian national anthem.

