Michigan State University sports tickets on sale now, changes to tailgating times

Posted at 6:23 PM, Jul 11, 2022
EAST LANSING, Mich.  — Season tickets for Michigan State University's football, volleyball and hockey home games are now on sale.

The football season starts Sept. 2, the volleyball season starts Aug. 26 and hockey starts Oct. 1.

MSU has also made changes to its tailgating policy. The new policy will now allow fans to tailgate earlier, starting at 7 a.m. for all kickoffs from noon to 4 p.m. and at 11 a.m. for night games.

The stadium's bag policy was also updated, which will only allow bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC. Bags can't exceed 12 by 6 inches or 6 by 12 inches. If you're carrying a small clutch, camera or binocular cases, those must not exceed 4.5 by 6.5 inches.

