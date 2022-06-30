Michigan State University professor talks about the overturning of Roe v. Wade

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The director of the Center of Bioethics and Social Justice at Michigan State University, Sean Valles, sat down with FOX 47 to discuss the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade and what this could mean for the future of Michigan and what hard conversations he personally is having on the topic.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook