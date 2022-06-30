Watch Now
NeighborhoodsMSU Campus

Actions

Michigan State University professor talks about the overturning of Roe v. Wade

Director of the center of bioethics and social justice at Michigan State University sat down with FOX 47 to discuss the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Posted at 9:21 AM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 09:21:33-04

EAST LANSING, Mich.  — The director of the Center of Bioethics and Social Justice at Michigan State University, Sean Valles, sat down with FOX 47 to discuss the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade and what this could mean for the future of Michigan and what hard conversations he personally is having on the topic.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Spartan Sports

2:12 PM, Oct 15, 2018
Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021
Thomas headshot.png

Thomas Cook

12:28 PM, Jun 14, 2022

MSU Campus

Neighborhood Reporters

Yasmeen Ludy & Thomas Cook

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter