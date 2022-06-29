Michigan State University plans to bring new buildings to campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State University Board of Trustees authorized the administration to plan for a new engineering and digital innovation building.

“The incoming class this fall is going to be over 1,900, so there's been a rising demand for the majors offered in the College of Engineering,” said the College of Engineering Dean Leo Kempel.

With more students interested in the engineering program, means the university needs more space to keep up with the demand.

The new building is not only for more space. It’s also creating room for new majors and will have a digital innovation component that will allow collaborations between other colleges on campus.

“We really want to allow students from various programs around campus to interact in ways that they haven't done before, in this case with a digital focus,” he said.

Kempel also told FOX 47 News that the new space will help the college produce graduates who can be an asset to the work force.

This project is just in the planning process, so Kempel doesn’t know the cost yet, but he says the building will be big and located near the current engineering building.

The board also authorized planning for a plant and environmental science building.

