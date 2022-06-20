Michigan State University launches election tracker to view election fairness

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The primary and general elections will be here sooner than we know it, and Michigan State University has launched an app that will help you assess election fairness and track election outcomes.

MSU professors created a partisan advantage tracker that will allow people to see whether electoral districts favor one party over another.

The tracker works by using election results from 2016 through 2020 races for president, senate and governor in each state to calculate the number of congressional seats each party should win if voters were to vote the same way they did in prior elections.

“Voters in Michigan should also look at the analyses that we did on the Michigan map, because we have a whole lot in there, that's beyond partisanship. So we want the districts to be fair to racial groups, for example, we want the districts to represent our communities of interest in the state,” said Matt Grossman, director of the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research at Michigan State.

If you want to view the tracker, click here.

