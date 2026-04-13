Michigan State University hosts annual Out of the Darkness walk to support suicide prevention efforts

Michigan State University held its annual Out of the Darkness campus walk event on Sunday to support suicide prevention.

Michigan State University held its annual Out of the Darkness walk on Sunday to support suicide prevention.

The event raised more than $12,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Volunteers highlighted available mental health resources, reminding anyone in need to call the 988 crisis lifeline.

WATCH: MSU holds annual Out of the Darkness walk to support suicide prevention

MSU holds annual Out of the Darkness walk to support suicide prevention

The event raises funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Organizer Sarah Fay-Kowtz, with MSU Counseling and Psychiatric Services, says more than $12,000 was collected for the cause.

Every step held a bigger purpose by joining the fight against suicide. Participants wore colored beads corresponding to their connection with the cause.

"We can look at their beads and see that they’re wearing the same color as us and that means a lot. So it’s amazing. You don't even have to say a word, we’re all here for the same reason," Fay-Kowtz said.

Student volunteer Megan Fuller told me it’s important for people to know they’re not alone, and that help is available.

"You can call 9-8-8 anytime and talk to somebody if you are in crisis. Or not - if you just need to talk to vent, those resources are there for you. You are not alone," Fuller said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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