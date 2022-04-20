Michigan State University honors Patrick Lyoya with vigil

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Patrick Lyoya's death has impacted people from all over. On Tuesday night, Michigan State University held a candlelight vigil to honor Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer.

Many students said seeing the video of a man dying at the hands of a police officer made them emotional.

"“So my friend, her father was actually murdered by the police so when she called me and I got that call like, 'It's happening again. It happened again. It happened again.' I was just like, 'I can’t do it right now,'" said Michigan State University junior Ajhane Kindle.

Kindle said she grew up close to Grand Rapids and she's tired of hearing the same story.

“Honestly I got to my dorm and I just cried," she said.

More 100 community members gathered at the rock. Speakers included members of the Black Panther Party, students and even MSU Police Chief Marlon Lynch.

