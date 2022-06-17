Michigan State University celebrates Juneteenth at Breslin Student Events Center

EAST LANSING, Mich. — This year Michigan State University is celebrating Juneteenth with an Afrofuturism theme.

Afrofuturism explores the future of freedom and liberation of Black culture through music, dance, technology, art and literature.

On Friday, Afrofuturism will be on full display at the Breslin Student Events Center.

The celebration will kick off at 5:30 p.m and feature keynote speaker Julian Chambliss, a professor of English and history at MSU.

There will be live music and refreshments.

