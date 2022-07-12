Michigan State University breaks down where funding from the state will go

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan's 2022-2023 fiscal year budget sits at $75.7 billion, and they recently approved $303.7 million of it to go to MSU.

“That is going towards things like university operations, research, facilities, wages, all the things that make MSU a well-oiled machine,” said university spokesperson Mark Bullion.

But, $303.7 million is not the only funding the university will see from the state.

“There's an additional, and I want to emphasize additional $72.2 million, that was allocated from the state that is going to go toward the MSU Extension, also, AgBioResearch, renovation for our greenhouse complexes and also the dairy cattle and Teaching Research Center,” Bullion said.

“This investment is tied to significant renovations to improve the quality of the greenhouses, which will allow our faculty to do more, more better quality research, to do more research to write more grants, and ultimately increase the pipeline for solving problems that are important to Michigan agriculture,” Michigan State AgBioReasearch Director George Smith said.

He told FOX 47 News that research at the university can take a bit longer because some facilities are not the appropriate size.

“This investment will allow us to sort of expand our capacity and address some other new issues, new emerging issues that are absolutely critical to the dairy industry in the state of Michigan as a whole,” Smith said.

The university will use the remainder of the $72.2 million to give $15 million to the Center for Targeted Violence Prevention, and $3 million will go toward the Apple Developer Academy.

Bullion said the funding from the state will kick in Oct. 1.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook