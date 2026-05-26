Michigan State University board members lose conference credentials after refusing to sign ethics code

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Two Michigan State University Board of Trustees members have had their credentials to Mackinac Island's annual policy conference revoked after refusing to sign the board's new Code of Ethics and Conduct.

Board members Mike Balow and Rema Vassar confirmed the credential revocations. Balow, Vassar and trustee Dennis Denno voted against the revised code of conduct when the board passed it earlier this month.

The code requires members to agree to follow rules that include a "duty of loyalty" and supporting the majority decision of the board even if they disagree.

Balow provided a statement on his decision not to sign.

"I cannot sign an agreement that was deliberately cobbled together to silence dissent, as indeed this does. This code did not pass through committee, did not get benchmarked against other institutions of higher learning, and did not pass appropriate legal scrutiny," Balow said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.