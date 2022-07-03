EAST LANSING, Mich. — Permanent fencing is going up around the Red Cedar River on Michigan State University's campus. The move is in response to the drowning death of Brendan Santo last fall.

Temporary fencing has been up around portions of the river, which runs through MSU’s campus, since January. The new permanent fencing will be approximately 2,300 feet long and about four feet high.

MSU Spokesman Dan Olsen said in a statement, “The safety of our campus community and those who visit MSU remains our top priority and this installation adds to our campus’ vast safety and security portfolio, which also includes the Safe MSU App, improved campus lighting and more than 300 new security cameras across campus.”

Construction began earlier this week and is expected to last through July and August.

