Michigan State University baby falcons take flight

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University's baby falcons have gotten their big-bird feathers, and they're ready to take flight.

After the MSU Fisheries and Wildlife club raised $5,000 to build a nesting box, it didn't take long for the peregrine falcon parents, Freyja and Apollo, to move in.

Now, their babies Gus, Farah and Stella are all grown up. For the last three weeks, the trio has been leaping from the top of Spartan Stadium just like their mom and dad.

