EAST LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan is $10.5 million closer to "fixing the damn internet," thanks to federal funding from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration Broadband Infrastructure Program.

Michigan State University and the Merit Network, an independent nonprofit corporation governed by Michigan’s public universities, were recently awarded $10.5 million to address critical broadband infrastructure gaps, a project they're calling MOON-Light, which stands for Michigan Open Optical Network - Leveraging Innovation to Get High-Speed Technology.

The MOON-Light Network, which is expected to take 12 months to implement, will be an open-access network. It will enable middle-mile fiber optic infrastructure across the state to allow interconnecting local internet services to provide affordable high-speed internet to Michigan's under-served areas.

According to the press release, entire regions across Michigan lack high-performance fiber optical connections to the internet through mainline attachments, with about 380,000 residents lacking connectivity.

As a part of their campaign, the initiative has taken up the slogan of #FixTheDamnInternet.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook