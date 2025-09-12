Michigan State students hold vigil for conservative commentator Charlie Kirk

EAST LANSING, Mich. — "Charlie Kirk, if I had one word to describe him, would be courageous," a student said on a microphone.

Students gathered in front of Wells Hall at Michigan State University Thursday night to pay respects to conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, who was gunned down at a speaking event in Utah on Wednesday.



Dozens of students honored Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, at a vigil outside Wells Hall at Michigan State University.

Kirk, 31, was killed Wednesday in Utah in what investigators are describing as an assassination.

Students denounced online rhetoric celebrating Kirk's death, with many emphasizing that political differences shouldn't overshadow the loss of human life.

"I looked up to him. I had followed him on social media," sophomore Alexandra Thompson said.

Kirk was killed during a campus speaking event at Utah Valley University. The 31-year-old CEO and founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) was assassinated according to investigators.

"We must continue to be courageous for our support of free speech," Alex Bitzan, president of the MSU chapter of TPUSA, said.

Sophomore Paige Thompson, and her sister Alexandra, met Kirk during his April visit to MSU. Alexandra predicts a greater political divide.

"I think this will be a gravitational shift towards people's stances on politics no matter what side they are," Alexandra Thompson said.

Kirk's death is also sparking new talks over political violence. A motive in the shooting has not been established, as authorities search for whoever shot Kirk.

Students at the vigil denounced the online rhetoric celebrating Kirk's death.

"It doesn't matter. Put politics aside. A human life is a human life," Paige Thompson said.

Bitzan called the celebration of Kirk's passing 'absolutely unacceptable'.

"It shows a lack of moral character and a level of hatred that I genuinely struggle to relate to," Bitzan said.

Bitzan now looks to the future without Turning Point's founder.

"I am very optimistic that the movement will continue. That we will continue to see inspired people and young people across the country who take up the conservative torch," said Bitzan. "What form that's going to take for Turning Point specifically? We don't know."

Around 100 people turned out for Thursday night's vigil.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

