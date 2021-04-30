Michigan State signee arrested for trying to extort underage girl for sex

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University football signee Steffan Johnson was arrested Thursday for extorting an underage girl for sex.

According to a police report from North Point, Florida, Johnson, 18, threatened to post a video of the underage girl performing sexual acts after she refused to have sex with him.

Prior to sending the video, Johnson went to the victim’s home and asked her to meet him outside at the end of the street. She agreed.

The report said while they were outside, Johnson tried to kiss her, but she said no and went back into her house.

When she went home, the victim reported that Johnson sent her a text message that included a video of her performing sexual acts. During the time of the video, the victim was 15.

Johnson is to be arraigned on June 11.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook