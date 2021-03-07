Michigan State promises a 'more typical' fall semester, with 75 percent of classes taught in person

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University plans to offer 75 percent of its undergraduate classes in person for the fall semester.

It's part of what MSU President, Samuel Stanley Jr. said would be “a more typical fall semester," in a letter to the campus community.

“Like many of you, I am eager to get back to working and learning together on campus later this year,” Stanley said.

First-year students will be allowed back in the residence halls, Stanley said, as will as many other students as the university can accommodate safely.

The athletics department is already planning for fall events that will have spectators, and the Wharton Center and Broad Art Museum are also planning events this fall.

The university is bringing back in-person campus tours this spring, but most summer classes will be online.

"We’ve learned a lot over the course of the pandemic, and we’ve adapted our safety protocols and policies accordingly to ensure the health, safety and well-being of each of you," Stanley said.

MSU expects to have routine COVID testing into the fall.

