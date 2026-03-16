Michigan State men's basketball earns 3 seed in NCAA Tournament, set to face North Dakota State Thursday

Michigan State's men's basketball team is heading to the NCAA Tournament as a 3 seed in the East Region.

Michigan State earned a 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament East Region.

The Spartans will face 14 seed North Dakota State on Thursday in Buffalo.

Head coach Tom Izzo says the team is focused on winning the first matchup.

WATCH: Michigan State earns 3 seed, faces North Dakota State Thursday

Michigan State earns 3 seed, faces North Dakota State Thursday

I made my way inside the Breslin Center Sunday evening, where I sat with the team during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show. The room erupted in cheers after learning Michigan State earned the 3 seed and would face 14 seed North Dakota State on Thursday in Buffalo.

Player Carson Cooper said the team feels good about the matchup.

"We like our draw. North Dakota State's a good team. They make a lot of shots," Cooper said.

Head coach Tom Izzo says the team is staying focused on the first matchup but is already preparing to go further.

"We will prepare for all three teams cause that's what we do. The deal is here to win the weekend," Izzo said.

The Spartans head into the tournament without momentum from the Big Ten Tournament, where they were knocked out in their first game.

Fans say it has been a rollercoaster season. Layna Davis, an MSU basketball fan, described the year as full of highs and lows.

"It's been a lot of up and down. We have some good games and good days, and then we have some bad days too," Davis said.

Despite the inconsistency, Davis says her hopes are high heading into March Madness.

"My hopes are really high going into March Madness. I think we're gonna do really good, and I could see us going into the Final Four and winning it all," Davis said.

Win or lose, Davis says she is looking forward to everything March Madness brings.

"It's a good time to just spend time with friends and go out and watch basketball games together," Davis said.

Michigan State tips off Thursday in Buffalo.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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