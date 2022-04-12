Michigan State football teams up with nonprofit to give kids with disabilities a chance to play

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A group of people with disabilities scored touchdowns with coach Mel Tucker and the Michigan State football team on Tuesday.

The Beautiful Lives project partnered with Michigan State Football to bring joy to people who don't always have opportunities on the field.

"Beautiful lives project works to give people with disabilities opportunities to have life changing moments and sports, music art, a whole range of programs throughout the country," said Bryce Weiler, co-founder of The Beautiful Lives Project.

As someone with a disability himself, it's Weiler's mission to create inclusive spaces.

"Many of our kids just are on the sidelines and they want to play just like every other kid. You know, the recipe to get there is just a little different ingredients, it's a little different pathway, but they can do it too," said Cheri Reimer, she took her son CJ to Michigan State's Duffy Daugherty building to learn some football.

Cheers could be heard all over the field as people practiced drills with some of their favorite football players.

"Watching us, I know it makes them want to actually play. So the drills that we do in here, I want to make it seem real," said MSU cornerback Charles Brantley.

"I always wanted to be a pediatrician since I was younger, and my baby brother has autism himself. So it makes more sense for me to actually help kids," he said.

Many of the kids who attended said they walked away with new skills and big dreams.

"I always wanted to play with Michigan State. And probably in eight years or so I'll play with them too," said Tucker Huff.

