Melting Moments will return to Spartan Stadium September 11

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Big snack news out of Spartan Stadium. After a seven-year hiatus, Melting Moments' signature ice cream sandwiches will make a chilling return.

Melting Moments Production Manager Greg Zunker is excited to see the ice cream sandwiches return to the campus. He has three kids who attended the university, and they all love it.

When he took his son to his first Michigan State football game, "the first thing he asked for when he when he walked into the stadium was an ice cream cookie sandwich," Zunker recalled.

Many people loved Melting Moments. The sandwiches were developed in 1984 and became a fan favorite.

But, in 2014, MSU decided to take over the cookie sandwich production.

Earlier this summer, there were conversations with the university about Melting Moments' return.

"There was some discussions back in the early summer about coming back and bringing the product to the Spartan Stadium and the Breslin Center. And there was a contract that they signed with the university that allows us to begin selling the sandwiches, again through the concessions department at Michigan State University," he said.

The ice cream cookie sandwich will officially return to Spartan Stadium on Sept. 11.

