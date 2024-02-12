Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMSU Campus

Actions

Luminary giveaway to remember lives lost and impacted during MSU shooting

MSU Luminary giveaway
MSU Luminary giveaway
MSU Luminary giveaway
MSU Luminary giveaway
Posted at 4:00 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 16:00:48-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. — None of us could forget the mass shooting on Michigan State University’s campus almost a year ago, and one resource on campus is doing something to remember the lives lost and impacted by the tragedy.

The United Resiliency Center is hoping to give away 25,000 luminaries that they hope the community will light up at 7 pm Tuesday, to remember the mass shooting on campus that claimed the lives of 3 students. Organizers said the luminaries can be lit anywhere.

Here are the three locations where you can pick up your luminary:

- United Resiliency Center, 1504 E Grand River Ave, Ste 200

- East Lansing Public Library, 950 Abbot Rd

- Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Rd

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Lauren Lendzion

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

10:47 AM, Jun 16, 2022

MSU Campus

Neighborhood Reporter

Lauren Lendzion

My Post (1).png

Spartan Sports

2:12 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Thomas Cook

12:28 PM, Jun 14, 2022

MSU Campus

Sports Reporter

Thomas Cook

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter