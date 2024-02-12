Luminary giveaway to remember lives lost and impacted during MSU shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. — None of us could forget the mass shooting on Michigan State University’s campus almost a year ago, and one resource on campus is doing something to remember the lives lost and impacted by the tragedy.

The United Resiliency Center is hoping to give away 25,000 luminaries that they hope the community will light up at 7 pm Tuesday, to remember the mass shooting on campus that claimed the lives of 3 students. Organizers said the luminaries can be lit anywhere.

Here are the three locations where you can pick up your luminary:

- United Resiliency Center, 1504 E Grand River Ave, Ste 200

- East Lansing Public Library, 950 Abbot Rd

- Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Rd

