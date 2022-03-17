Lansing Home and Garden Show now through Mar. 20 at MSU Pavillion

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Are you looking to do some shopping for your home? Or do you need a few accent pieces for your garden? Well, mid-Michigan's largest home and garden show is back!
The Lansing Home and Garden show will feature interior design experts, professional organizers, and more. If you need guidance on a home project or you're not sure where to start, professionals will be there to give you tips.
The event runs until Sunday, Mar. 20 at the MSU Pavillion.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $4 for children between 6 and 14, and children under 6 get in free.
