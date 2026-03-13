EAST LANSING, Mich. — After Thursday's attack on a synagogue in West Bloomfield, Jewish neighbors in Mid-Michigan are reacting, saying the news is both frightening and familiar.

According to police, Thursday, a man drove his truck into Temple Israel, a synagogue in West Bloomfield.

Authorities say the suspect died after being engaged by security.

In Mid-Michigan, neighbors like MSU grad student Lindsay Burke reacted to the news, saying it hits close to home.

WATCH BELOW: MSU grad student reacts to West Bloomfield synagogue attack

'It's very, very hard to hear': MSU grad student reacts to West Bloomfield synagogue attack

"It's very, very hard to hear," Lindsay Burke said.

Burke, a proud Jewish woman who works with the MSU Chabad Center just off campus, said the attack hits close to home.

"Having been here for the MSU shooting and knowing what that feels like, as well as having family members in the West Bloomfield area, it's just very frightening. It's very triggering," Burke said.

The MSU Chabad Center was vandalized with antisemitic messaging in December. East Lansing Police investigated it as a hate crime.

As authorities continue to investigate Thursday's attack in West Bloomfield, Burke said the violence is a tough reminder of a growing problem.

"Unfortunately, as often as it happens, it's not necessarily unexpected anymore. There's a lot, a lot, a lot of hate out there, and it's unfortunate. And it's really hard to be at the forefront of that, I suppose," Burke said.

Despite that, Burke said she feels supported by the MSU and East Lansing communities and is hopeful that continues.

"I feel at home at MSU Chabad. It's been a home away from home for me, and I think it's great that we have places like that. And Temple Israel in West Bloomfield serves as that same function for people as well. So it's so important to keep those spaces safe and welcoming to all communities," Burke said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.