Ingham County Health Department, MSU partner to provide another COVID-19 vaccine clinic

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Ingham County Health Department and Michigan State University are teaming up for another COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

On Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Breslin Center will transform into a clinic for the MSU and East Lansing community.

Complimentary parking will be available in lot 63 of the Breslin Center off of Harrison Road.

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be available for those ages 5 and older. Pediatric doses will also be available for children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years old.

If you're getting vaccinated, don't forget to bring your COVID-19 vaccination record card, proof of identification and an insurance card, if you have one. The Ingham County Health Department strongly encourages scheduling an appointment, but walk-ins are welcome.

