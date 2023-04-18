Incoming Michigan State freshman could see a rise in housing costs

EAST LANSING, Mich. — This Friday, the Michigan State University Board of Trustees will decide on whether or not to raise first-year residence hall rates by nearly 7%.

The board cited rising inflation as part of the reason for the increase.

If the new rates are adopted, first-year residents will see an increase of $316 dollars per year.

The board says that MSU will still be competitive among Big Ten schools even if these new rates are implemented.

The board will meet at 9 a.m. on April 21 in the Board Room of the Hannah Administration Building.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

