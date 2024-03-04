‘I think building community among students is important’ MSU students set expectations for new president

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Monday began Kevin Guskiewicz tenure as MSU's 22nd president and students we talked with are expecting a lot from him, starting with making sure safety measures - that went into effect after the mass shooting - remain in place.

“Being able to go in my dorm, not worry about anything is what I would want,” said student Brendan Bulles. “I mean the school has taken great measures, like using ids to get in and out of buildings and I think that's great.”

Students also hope Guskiewicz can focus on rebuilding the campus and the culture, something they say - starts from the top.

“Just a solid foundation and communal building, a way for students to believe the administration actually cares,” Aahan Gohil. “It's kinda hard from an administrative perspective, but it could be something as simple as having regular forums, where we can voice our concerns and he just listens.”

Students know this job won't be an easy one, which why they say they have no problem supporting their new president.

“It comes pressure with everything, but building a community that's safe and a community where everyone has each other's backs, I think that's important,” said Bulles.