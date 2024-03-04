Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMSU Campus

Actions

‘I think building community among students is important’ MSU students set expectations for new president

Posted at 5:48 PM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 17:48:11-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Monday began Kevin Guskiewicz tenure as MSU's 22nd president and students we talked with are expecting a lot from him, starting with making sure safety measures - that went into effect after the mass shooting - remain in place.

“Being able to go in my dorm, not worry about anything is what I would want,” said student Brendan Bulles. “I mean the school has taken great measures, like using ids to get in and out of buildings and I think that's great.”

Students also hope Guskiewicz can focus on rebuilding the campus and the culture, something they say - starts from the top.

“Just a solid foundation and communal building, a way for students to believe the administration actually cares,” Aahan Gohil. “It's kinda hard from an administrative perspective, but it could be something as simple as having regular forums, where we can voice our concerns and he just listens.”

Students know this job won't be an easy one, which why they say they have no problem supporting their new president.

“It comes pressure with everything, but building a community that's safe and a community where everyone has each other's backs, I think that's important,” said Bulles.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Lauren Lendzion

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

10:47 AM, Jun 16, 2022

MSU Campus

Neighborhood Reporter

Lauren Lendzion

My Post (1).png

Spartan Sports

2:12 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Thomas Cook

12:28 PM, Jun 14, 2022

MSU Campus

Sports Reporter

Thomas Cook

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter