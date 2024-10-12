Hurriya Coalition continues calls for MSU to divest from Israel

Student groups continue to call for MSU to divest from Israel

It comes as fighting continues in Gaza and Lebanon leaving thousands dead

Video shows group member talking about the walk out held next to MSU's president's office

Just a few feet from the offices of Michigan State University's president and board of trustees sat a group that's once again calling for the school to divest from Israel.

The Hurriya Coalition held a demonstration in a study room where students who walked out of class came to study and urge school leaders to to cut financial ties with the nation.

Jesse Estrada White, a senior at MSU and spokesperson for the group, says the setting was deliberate.

"The president, the administration have to come by and see it. They have to reckon with their complicity and their genocide," White said.

The group moved their 'teach-in' portion of teh demonstration outside the Hannah Administration building after the room was filled to capacity.

Professors shared information supporting calls for divestment more than a year after bombings began from Israel to Gaza and now to Lebanon, leaving tens of thousands dead.

"We were hopeful that the size and scale of the atrocity going on would move the board to act," White said. "It was not the case.

White says the group will keep coming out as long as violence continues in Gaza and Lebanon and is calling for more faculty to join in.

"Are we the students going going to have to keep doing this over and over again?" White said.

MSU spokesperson Emily Guerrant provided the following statement to Fox 47 News regarding the divestment decision:

"The university continues to evaluate investments based on obtaining the maximum return for the appropriate risk as required under the Uniform Prudent Management of Institutional Funds Act and gift agreements while remaining free of political influence. Universities have a commitment to foster academic freedom and open dialogue. Taking sides in international conflicts through divestment could undermine this mission by appearing to favor one perspective over another, potentially stifling open academic debate and inquiry.

MSU is committed to promoting dialogue, understanding and peace-building efforts. We support academic programs and partnerships that aim to bring together individuals from different sides of the conflict to foster mutual understanding and collaboration.

Given this context, and as the board previously indicated at previous public meetings, the university will not be making any divestment changes. Our investment decisions will continue to focus on strong financial stewardship that allows us to advance our educational and outreach mission."

