Hundreds of MSU students and volunteers turn out Saturday to search for Brendan Santo

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Hundreds of Michigan State students and community members turned out on Saturday to comb the campus for Brendan Santo.

The 18-year-old went missing on Oct. 29 while visiting friends during the Michigan State game.

“We’re just hoping for a spread out approach," said Dawn Brewer, Brendan's aunt. Brewer is orchestrating the civilian search of Michigan State's campus. "The police have done a fabulous job looking in the area were they think he was. You know unfortunately there hasn’t been that many leads so now is the time where we just look everywhere.”

Santo was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall around midnight on Oct. 29. He is described as approximately 5-foot-10-inches tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing sweatpants, a black shirts, white high top converse and a black baseball cap.

Family of Brendan Santo Brendan in the outfit he was last seen in.

“We’re trying to keep it together, it’s difficult. My brother and sister-in-law are exhausted. They have been up here since Saturday," said Brewer. "I do not wish this on anybody.”

The group gathered at the MSU student union where hundreds of volunteers turned out to help in the search.

“We’ve been hearing about this all over campus since the day that he went missing and we’re just trying to do anything we can to try and help find him," said Anjalee Sellers, an MSU student who was helping with the search. "I can only imagine what his family is going through.”

Participants were given maps and told to look for Brendan's cross necklace, or black hat he was last seen wearing or his cell phone. According to his family, those items have not yet been recovered by police.

Family of Brendan Santo Recent photos of Brendan Santo

“Now the iPhone will be dead those are the big things that we’re asking people not to touch if they do find them you do want to call 911 right away," said Brianna Clippert, a family friend and search organizer.

“Just any idea, we’re not turning anything down at this point in time, that’s the big thing. No one wants to believe the worst case scenario but we just want answers and we want to bring Brandon home," she said.

Brendan's family and MSU police are encouraging the public to come forward with any information. For immediate tips, like information on where his lost items are, members of the community should call 911. For other tips call Detective Sergeant James Terrill at 517-388-6291.

Family of Brendan Santo Brendan Santo Missing Poster

