Group accuses MSU professor of violating school policy over election comments

A conservative group at MSU wants the school to investigate alleged comments made by a teacher to her students via email

The professor is accused of creating an 'uncivil environment' for conservative voters

Video shows the president of the MSU chapter of Turning Point USA explaining why he believes the comments in question were unacceptable

A professor at Michigan State University is being accused of violating school by policy by a conservative group at the school.

The MSU chapter of Turning Point USA alleges professor Alex Veenema sent an email to students allowing them to miss class following the results of the general election.

The chapter's president, Alex Bitzan, says the professor allegedly alluded to conservative voters as supporters of misogyny, racism and hate.

"It hurts the ability to have that sort of open dialogue," Bitzan said. "An accusation supporting racism and violence and attacking the personal character of her students because of who they voted for is not treating people with respect."

MSU students on different sides of the aisle have discussion on election topics

Bitzan alleges that Veenema allowed students, via email, who were upset with election results to miss class and awarded bonus points for those who still attended.

Bitzan argues Veenema's comments created an 'unvil, disrectful environment' for conservative students.

Veenema, a professor of behavioral science, hasn't responded to Fox 47 News' requests for comment.

The university released a statement on the matter.

"We are aware of the situation and it has been handled through the appropriate leadership channels," according to a school spokesperson.

Bitzan felt the university's response didn't elaborate on its actions enough.

"The university knows it happened, which is great," Bitzan said. "But there's no transparency with how its been handled, what investigations have been done, if any disciplinary action is going to be taken or what was considered."

Bitzan plans to meet with MSU officials on Monday to discuss lodging an official complaint.

"While it's unpopular at times on a college campus to be a conservative, expressing what you feel to be true is fundamentally worth it," Bitzan said.

