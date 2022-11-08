Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon hold rallies in final campaign push

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican opponent Tudor Dixon crisscrossed the state in a final campaign push, and in East Lansing, it was a party attitude at Whitmer’s final rally before Election Day.

“We’ve got a big election coming up, and I know you know that because you’re here and you’re active," said Whitmer on the Michigan State University campus. "But I’m worried that some people might not know that this election tomorrow is going to impact them from the minute they turn on their taps, to the roads they travel to the schools they attend, to the climate we all share.”

Dixon made multiple campaign stops in and around Grand Rapids today as she made a similar push for the finish line of this campaign.

Whitmer encouraged a crowd of a couple hundred students and community members to push their friends and families to get out and vote as well.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. We’ll be closely following the returns.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook