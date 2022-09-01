Going to the MSU vs. WMU game? Beware of road closures

EAST LANSING, Mich. — On Friday, Michigan State University is kicking off the football season against Western Michigan University.

Due to construction, campus officials recommend leaving early to allow extra time to arrive to the Spartan Stadium.

Here is a list of road closures to be mindful of:



I-496 from M-99 to Grand Ave (freeway closed eastbound and westbound with traffic detoured on local roads)

Okemos Road closed to thru traffic at Grand River Ave (M-43)

Freeway exit closed, I-69 West to I-96 West

Fans from the Grand Rapids area (or coming from the northwest) are encouraged to take I-69 East to US-127 South

Fans from the Kalamazoo area (or coming from the southwest) are encouraged to take I-96 East to US-127 North

Fans from the Detroit area (or coming from the southeast) are encouraged to get off I-96 West at Exit 110 (Okemos Rd) to avoid the additional traffic on US-127, and then head west on Jolly Road

Fans heading towards the Grand Rapids area (or towards the northwest) after the game are encouraged to head south on US-127 if possible and then head west on I-96

