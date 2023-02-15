GoFundMe launches hub of verified fundraisers for those impacted by MSU shooting

Following Monday’s mass shooting at Michigan State University, GoFundMe has launched a hub of verified fundraisers to help those impacted by the shooting.

The hub hosts all verified fundraisers that are related to the shooting. GoFundMe’s trust and safety team will continue to update the hub with more verified fundraisers.

So far, one fundraiser has been made available in the hub. It is for Guadalupe Hudpilla-Perez, who was injured in the shooting. So far, more than $90,000 has been raised.

GoFundMe is also asking people to spread awareness about the hub by sharing links across social media channels and encouraging others to donate or share.

After the Oxford High School shooting in 2021, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel gave the following tips for avoiding fundraiser scams:



Do you know and/or trust the individual collecting donations?

Does the fundraising goal seem reasonable or excessive?

Is the organizer connected to the beneficiary in some way?

The hub of verified fundraisers for those impacted by the Michigan State University shooting can be found here.

