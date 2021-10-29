FOX's Big Noon Kickoff Show set up in EL

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The countdown is on for the Michigan State v. Michigan game this weekend and there's a lot at stake as both teams enter the game undefeated.

FOX's Big Noon Kickoff show is in East Lansing for the weekend and Vice President Rod Conti said they're happy to be here.

“I mean this is fantastic to be in East Lansing in the fall and such a great match up with Michigan State and Michigan," Conti said. "How could you want anything better?”

Director of Remote Studio Operations Rob Mikulicka said they didn't want to miss the big game.

“This is the game to go to," Mikulicka said. "This is the game people were planning on going to months before we planned on it.”

Mikulicka said the set up is a long process.

“We start by bringing the steel in on a Monday, Tuesday morning they start the stage build, by Wednesday we have art and lighting come in, hang the lights, build the desk, put the flooring in, Thursday is usually a full tech day, Friday we do rehearsals and Saturday is obviously the show,” he said.

Conti said after most fans couldn't go to the games during the pandemic, it feels great to be able to bring them all together again.

“I mean combined with having fans back this year having stadiums filled and having the excitement that we missed during this unfortunate season," Conti said. "This is fantastic. This is what it’s all about.”

Conti said to get to the stage around 9:30 to make sure you get the best spot and a shot at some of the surprises they have in store.

“Come down get a good positions, get on camera and say hi to your mom and if you have to miss breakfast for that, don’t worry we have all the local vendors," Conti said. “Smoke n Pig we have Steakhouse Philly coming down we’ll have a bunch of cider and donuts, we’ll take care of you food wise.”

And they guarantee you'll have a good time.

“Come down have some fun with Big Noon Kickoff and we’ll see you then.”

The Big Noon Kickoff Show will begin at 9 a.m. and have hosts like Reggie Bush behind the desk on the southeast side of the stadium outside of the STEM Teaching and Learning Facility.

