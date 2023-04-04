Final MSU shooting victim discharged from Sparrow Hospital

EAST LANSING, Mich. — On Tuesday, a victim of the mass shooting that happened on Michigan State University's campus on Feb. 13 was discharged from Sparrow Hospital into the care of another facility, according to MSU officials.

The MSU Department Police and Public Safety sent out an update on Tuesday afternoon. Previously, the victim was listed in critical condition and is now being listed in stable condition.

Five students in total were in the care of Sparrow Hospital following the shooting. The fifth victim's discharge from the hospital Tuesday marks the last of the MSU shooting victims being discharged from Sparrow's East Lansing facility.

