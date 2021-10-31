Fans celebrate MSU's 37-33 victory over Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State Spartans triumphed over the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday in a close match up and fans celebrated, sometimes too raucously.

Current students and alumni from all across the country descended onto East Lansing on Saturday for the big rivalry game. This year's celebration was significantly more lively than last year's which was a much smaller affair due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We come back every year to do a tailgate. So, this year the Halloween weekend and the game was the perfect reason to come back," said Krista Thielen an MSU alum.

She was confident MSU would win, and she wasn't wrong. The Spartans came from behind to win 37-33.

The Spartans head coach was thrilled with Saturday's win— his second victory in a row over the Wolverines.

"The game kind of speaks for itself... yeah I was really proud of our players," he said in a post-game press conference.

But some of the post-game celebrations got out of hand. There was a heavy police presence in East Lansing through much of Saturday night and roads headed into campus were blocked after fans took to the streets, setting couches and other furniture on fire.

