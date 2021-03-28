Envision Green Program working to make it easier for LCC students to become Spartans

MSU CAMPUS — Hundreds of students get their start right here in downtown Lansing before making their way to the Green and White of East Lansing to become Spartans. A new partnership between Michigan State and Lansing Community College is helping students “Envision Green” early by making the journey from LCC to MSU easier.

One major problem facing transfer students is inequality, especially for first-generation students, according to MSU’s Dean of Undergraduate Studies Mark Largent.

“What this program does is it tries to make very visible what we call the hidden curriculum that is these unspoken things that you need to know in order to be successful,” Largent said.

The “hidden curriculum” when it comes to transferring could be anything from what credits are actually accepted to which offices to be in contact with.

LCC’s Associate Dean of Student Affairs Gary King says this program can help demystify parts of the transfer process students and college faculty didn’t fully understand.

“Even before the formalization of the program Envision Green, students would ask questions like, why do I have to take English 121 and English 122 at Lansing Community College, but it only transfers over to Michigan State as WRI 101? This was a question that, quite frankly, we didn't necessarily have the best answer,” King said.

King also acknowledged that prior to the Envision Green initiative there was a working partnership between the schools to help students but now it is a much more transparent and consistent method.

“So, we put MSU advisors at LCC and we create cohorts of students at LCC, so when they come to MSU, they already have people they have been working with,” Largent said.

Along with university-specific advisors, LCC students are guaranteed enrollment with MSU as long as they meet credit requirements for their specific path.

“The goal is to give students the time and the opportunity to explore and all the while not waste time and money, because, we want all those credits to be able to transfer with you from LCC,” Largent said.

In any given year, MSU estimates they welcome one to two-hundred transfers from Lansing Community College.

