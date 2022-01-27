Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum celebrates 10-year anniversary with 2 new murals

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University's Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum is turning 10 this year, and they're kicking off the celebration early with two new pieces of art.

The museum's birthday is in November, and the celebration will focus on their collections and new special projects.

The first project to mark the 10-year anniversary is called, "Recovery," by Detroit artist Beverly Fishman.

The work is two large murals.

"It feels like a special moment to kind of really kind of reflect on the great work that we've done the for the past 10 years, but not to stop there, but also continue to be as ambitious as we can be ,thinking about where we're going in terms of the future as well," said Senior Curator and Director of Curatorial Affairs Steve Bridges.

Both pieces are huge with large squares and vibrant colors.

Brudges said the murals are temporary for the exhibition, but will remain in the museum's collection.

The celebration will continue with a new exhibition of over 150 works from their collection launching Friday. It's called "History Told Slant."

