East Lansing Police investigating death of MSU student

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department is investigating the death of a Michigan State University student.

ELPD responded to a medical assist call on the 400 block of Stoddard Avenue at 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Four individuals at the scene were found passed out, and one was unresponsive and not breathing.

This individual could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ingham County Medical Examiner.

The other three individuals were transported to Sparrow Hospital for further medical attention.

Police say preliminary information indicates that alcohol consumption could have been a factor in the student's death.

According to ELPD, the final autopsy report, including the toxicology results, is expected to take six to eight weeks to complete.

ELPD told Fox 47 Saturday that they have no further comment at this time.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook