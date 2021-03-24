East Lansing City Council calls on MSU to release thousands of documents in Nassar investigation

MSU CAMPUS — East Lansing's City Council is putting pressure on Michigan State University to keep the investigation into Larry Nassar’s time at the university going.

The East Lansing City Council passed a resolution Tuesday honoring the “Sister Survivors,” victims of sexual abuse by Nassar, a former MSU doctor, and calling on the Michigan State University Board of Trustees to release the thousands of documents needed for state Attorney General Dana Nessel to continue the investigation into Nassar's crimes.

“We have the opportunity to lead the way for many other universities, including the University of Michigan," said Councilwoman Lisa Babcock, who drafted the resolution.

Our investigative effort into MSU – which, thus far, has been successful and productive – has reached an impasse. Approx. 6,000 documents have yet to be reviewed by my investigatory team, & of those could prove to be a critical piece of information relevant to our investigation. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (@MIAttyGen) February 25, 2021

The city has no authority to compel MSU to release the documents.

Nessel sent a written request for the 6,000 documents her department needs to continue the investigation to Chairperson Dianne Byrum one month ago, today. In that letter, she set a deadline for the university to comply with her request.

“I kindly ask for your response in writing by March 26, 2021. Thank you for your consideration,” Nessel wrote.

Student and alumni groups have been vocal on social media, calling for MSU to release the documents to allow the investigation to finish. Some even circulating digital petitions for concerned parents, students and faculty to sign in support of survivors. Many saying if the investigation ends without a conclusion, there will be no real justice or closure for survivors.

Byrum and the rest of the board have not said much on the matter over the past month.

In a brief statement released back in February, Byrum said the board had received Nessel’s request and would discuss the matter “in the coming weeks.”

Byrum did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

