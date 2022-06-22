EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is facing another lawsuit and this time it’s coming from the Detroit Free Press. The paper says the university denied a state open records law request.

In November, MSU’s football coach Mel Tucker made headlines after the university agreed to a 10-year $95 million contract that made him the highest-paid college coach in the country.

According to court documents, in December, the Detroit Free Press filed a request under Michigan's Freedom of Information Act, asking for records of gift agreements from donors Mat Ishbia and Steve St. Andre, who gave millions to help pay for Tucker’s contract.

“The public we feel has a right to see what the promises the parties have made to each other, and that's all we're looking for,” said Herschel Fink, legal council for the Detroit Free Press.

According to court documents, Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley denied the request quoting FOIA's privacy exemption.

The Detroit Free Press then submitted a six-page appeal to Stanley arguing that the university was not following FOIA laws.

They also added that they’ve sent similar requests to other Michigan universities and had no problem receiving the requested information.

Stanley denied the appeal stating, “the individuals’ privacy interests outweigh the Free Press’ state interest in disclosure.”

“It's not private information,” said Fink. “In fact, the university has celebrated the generosity of these donors, featured them in press releases and on the MSU website, and we want to know what the agreement says.”

According to the lawsuit, the Detroit Free Press is requesting that the court order the MSU trustees to provide them with copies of donor agreements. FOX 47 News reached out to university spokesperson Dan Olsen for a statement, but he said he can’t comment on pending litigation.

