Deeper dive into Tucker allegations: Why the university didn’t tell public for months?

Posted at 8:10 PM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 20:10:12-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The investigation into head coach Mel Tucker is raising a lot of questions, many of which start with why?

“Why would you hide that from the students?” Said sophomore Luke Smith.

University officials held a press conference on Sunday to address the investigation, but there were no mentions about why information was kept from the public. So we spent the day trying to get answers to that question.

We reached out to all seven Board of Trustee members, university spokespersons, and the President's office, and while some people read our messages, nobody got back to us.

We made calls, but again no response. There were also no statements online.

Even though the university knew about the allegations months ago, Tucker wasn’t suspended until Sunday.

Moving forward, students like Smith are hoping transparency in these situations are put at the forefront.

Update students and put the information out there, especially if it’s a public figure that we look up to,” Smith said.

