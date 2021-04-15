Coach Tom Saxton announces retirement after 30 seasons as head coach of MSU women's soccer program

MSU CAMPUS — After 30 seasons on the pitch for the green and white, Michigan State University’s head women’s soccer coach Tom Saxton announces his retirement. Saxton wraps up his career as the longest-tenured women’s soccer coach in the Big Ten Conference.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve Michigan State University, my alma mater, for the past 35 years,” Saxton said in a release from Spartan athletics.

Even before he found himself at the women’s soccer program's helm, Saxton was a Spartan Athletics stand out. He earned three letters as a player before becoming an assistant coach under another legendary Spartan Coach Joe Baum. His work under Coach Baum with both the men’s and women’s soccer programs led Saxton to become the second-ever head coach of the women’s soccer program on campus in June 1991.

“I am very proud of the truly special relationship that has continued between our women’s and men’s soccer programs for the past 35 years, and I want to sincerely thank my mentor, Joe Baum, for establishing the foundation, as well as all he’s done for me personally. I would also like to thank our men’s coach, Damon Rensing, for continuing this special partnership and for his personal and professional support. I also appreciate all the men’s staff members over the years for their friendship and hard work,” Saxton said.

A two-time Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year, Saxton ends his career with an overall winning record at 274-252-56. The university will continue to honor his legacy and the positive influence he brought to Spartan women over the years.

“Tom Saxton’s name is synonymous with Spartan women’s soccer as he has been a part of the program since its first season in 1986, including serving as head coach for the last 30 seasons. He’s impacted the lives of so many women in a positive manner during that time, helping them excel athletically and academically while preparing them for a successful life once they leave Michigan State,” MSU Vice President and Athletic Director Bill Beekman said.

Saxton’s long-time associate head coach Tammy Farnum will serve as interim head coach for the Spartans’ women’s soccer team.

“I want to also thank my staff, long-time associate head coach Tammy Farnum, assistant coach Stacy DeLonge, current volunteer coach Madison Pollard, as well as all those who have served on our staff over the years. I deeply appreciate everyone’s hard work, loyalty, and support,” Saxton said.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook