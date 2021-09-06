Calling all performing arts lovers: Wharton Center tickets go on sale Tuesday

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Calling all performing arts lovers, the Wharton Center is back open and tickets for non-subscribers go on sale Tuesday.

“I’m more excited than ever to announce that, on Sept. 7, most shows to Wharton Center will go on sale,” said Public Relations Manager Bob Hoffman.

The staff is excited to welcome people back to the Wharton Center, he said.

“When we go on sale it’s always exciting because a new season starts, but there’s something magical about this year,” Hoffman said.

During the shut down, he said, they were working on safety measures for when the time came to reopen.

“We have hand sanitizer everywhere. We have ticket-less tickets. We have misters so we’re misting the theaters after every performance,” Hoffman said. "We have a newly calibrated air filter in the whole building."

And will continue to adapt to state and university guidelines.

“With Michigan State University protocols, everyone on campus does have to wear a mask,” Hoffman said.

But the most exciting part is the shows.

“We have three Wharton Center Broadway premiers and that's 'Hadestown,' 'Mean Girls' and 'Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,'” Hoffman said. "We also have 'Cats' coming. Our season also includes 'Frozen' and 'Hamilton.' Those tickets will go on sale at a later date."

And performers who will take the stage this season, like Ren´ee Elise Goldsberry, who was in Hamilton, and singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth.

“We want our patrons to know that when they come back to Wharton Center they’re safe, they’re sound and we’re going to show them such incredible talent that it’s going to take away the last year,” Hoffman said.

The season kicks off on Oct. 26 with Ballet Hisp´anico.

Tickets can be purchased on the Wharton Center website.

All shows and dates:

BROADWAY



Hadestown : December 7-12, 2021

: December 7-12, 2021 Mean Girls : March 1-6, 2022

: March 1-6, 2022 Hamilton : March 29-April 10, 2022

: March 29-April 10, 2022 Ain't Too Proud-The Life and Times of the Temptations: June 7-12, 2022

CLASSICAL EVENTS



Leonidas Kavakos, Violin & Yuja Wang, Piano: November 6, 2021

Canadian Brass: Making Spirits Bright: December 14, 2021

Damien Sneed Our Song, Our Story: January 18, 2022

Alisa Weilerstein, Cello & Inon Barnatan, Piano: February 11, 2022

Russian National Orchestra: February 14, 2022

Academy of St Martin in the Fields Wind Ensemble: April 20, 2022

An Evening with Itzhak Perlman: May 3, 2022

DANCE EVENTS



Ballet Hispanico: October 26, 2021

BODYTRAFFIC: February 19, 2022 • Sensory-Friendly Performance (matinee) February 19, 2022

ILLUMINATE EVENTS: Of Equal Place: Isotopes in Motion: March 26, 2022

Meow Meow: April 30, 2022

JAZZ EVENTS



Southern Journey feat. Ranky Tanky and Dom Flemons: November 14, 2021

An Evening with Branford Marsalis: February 23, 2022

Alicia Olatuja - Intuition: Songs from the Minds of Women: March 2, 2022

THEATRE EVENTS



Reduced Shakespeare Company: January 18 & 19, 2022

Hamlet's Big Adventure (a prequel) Into The West: February 19 & 20, 2022

VARIETY EVENTS



Renée Elise Goldsberry: October 27, 2021

Kristin Chenoweth: November 20, 2021

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas: December 1, 2021

Leslie Odom Jr: December 5, 2022

Sō Percussion: February 20, 2022

Gina Chavez: February 25, 2022 • All Spanish performance February 26, 2022

Drum TAO 2022: March 15, 2022

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain: April 12, 2022

'S Wonderful: The Music of George Gershwin with Teddy Abrams and Morgan James: April 14, 2022

The Moth Mainstage: June 14, 2022

ACT ONE FAMILY EVENTS



The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales: January 15, 2022

The Tortoise and the Hare-The Next Gen: April 16, 2022

