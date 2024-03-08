Watch Now
Brenda Tracy to sue Michigan State University, former football coach Mel Tucker

The sexual assault survivor is seeking $75 million in damages
Tony Ding/AP
FILE - Brenda Tracy, a sexual assault survivor and activist, waits on the Michigan Stadium field for the coin toss before an NCAA college football game between Michigan and Western Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sept. 8, 2018. A Michigan State University hearing officer has determined that former football coach Mel Tucker sexually harassed Tracy, a person familiar with the ruling told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Oct. 25. The hearing officer ruled Tucker was in violation of several terms of his contract, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to comment publicly on the investigation. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)
Posted at 7:34 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 19:34:43-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Brenda Tracy is planning to sue Michigan State University and former head football coach Mel Tucker for a total of $75 million.

We learned Thursday that Tracy’s legal team has filed an intent-to-sue notice in the state’s Court of Claims.

The lawsuit claims a breach of contract, infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy - essentially arguing that the reputation of Tracy and her non-profit were harmed by actions that unfolded when she accused Tucker of sexual harassment.

Tracy made those allegations against Tucker after partnering with the university to promote her anti-sexual violence message.
Tucker was later fired.

Tracy is seeking damages of $50 million for herself and $25 million for her non-profit.
