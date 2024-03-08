Brenda Tracy to sue Michigan State University, former football coach Mel Tucker

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Brenda Tracy is planning to sue Michigan State University and former head football coach Mel Tucker for a total of $75 million.

We learned Thursday that Tracy’s legal team has filed an intent-to-sue notice in the state’s Court of Claims.

The lawsuit claims a breach of contract, infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy - essentially arguing that the reputation of Tracy and her non-profit were harmed by actions that unfolded when she accused Tucker of sexual harassment.



Tracy made those allegations against Tucker after partnering with the university to promote her anti-sexual violence message.

Tucker was later fired.



Tracy is seeking damages of $50 million for herself and $25 million for her non-profit.

