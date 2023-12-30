Law firm finds no evidence of MSU wrongdoing in Brenda Tracy identity leak probe

Video shows summary of Jones Day Law Firm findings as it relates to the investigation conducted into the leak of Brenda Tracy's identity.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

We've learned new information in the Mel Tucker controversy here on campus.

I'm your MSU neighborhood reporter Lauren Lendzion...A law firm hired by the university was not able to identify anyone at Michigan State who may have disclosed confidential information around the identify of Brenda Tracy.

Jones Day law firm began a search in Sept. into who specifically leaked the name of Brenda Tracy to the media.

After months of investigation... the firm was, "Unable to identify any trustee, administrator, or employee of MSU who made an unauthorized disclosure of confidential information that led to the media's awareness of the OIE investigation, or the complainant's identity".

The findings also went on to say that investigators found no evidence that any MSU trustee knew Tracy's identity as the complainant prior to USA Today's publication of her name.

