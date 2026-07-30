Blood donations fall to four-year low as Red Cross declares national crisis

The American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis for just the second time in history, as blood donations have fallen to a four-year summer low.

The American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis for just the second time in history, with donations falling to a four-year summer low.

Extreme heat, poor air quality, and foodborne illnesses are among the factors contributing to the shortage, which officials say is putting patients at risk.

The Red Cross is offering a $20 Amazon gift card to every donor who gives blood during the month of August.

WATCH: Red Cross declares national blood crisis

Red Cross declares national blood crisis

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Red Cross says extreme heat, poor air quality, and foodborne illnesses have contributed to the shortage.

"The blood shortage is a very big deal right now because every two seconds, someone in the US needs blood," said Lauren Kotlarczyk with the American Red Cross. "Which is really putting patients at risk at this time."

At a blood drive on Michigan State University's campus Thursday, donors said they were aware of the shortage and motivated to help.

Katie Kiter, a regular blood donor from DeWitt who has given since high school, said she donates every eight weeks.

"I know I've donated over eight gallons of blood, and so when I think about like a gallon of milk, and I'm like oh my gosh," Kiter said.

To attract more donors, the Red Cross is offering a $20 Amazon gift card to every person who donates during the month of August.

Kiter said the incentives are secondary to the impact of donating.

"It's so important and it's so necessary for those who need the blood. There's no reason not to," she said.

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