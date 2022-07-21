EAST LANSING, Mich. — On Wednesday, the group Battle for Spartan Swim and Dive met with university officials to discuss a reinstatement budget proposal.

As previously reported, the group crafted a reinstatement budget proposal that includes a list of alumni support, a budget with statistics and a list of prospective donors.

Four members had the opportunity to discuss the details of the proposal with officials from two university departments, the Spartan Fund and MSU University Advancement.

"We felt that it was very positive, we felt that there was sincerity on both sides, it was a good dialogue in terms of what we've done. And hopefully, we feel that we demonstrated that our commitment is real, that the pledges that we we've generated are legitimate," said member of Battle for Spartan Swim and Dive, Tom Munley.

The group was told that the university officials would compile their notes and relay the information to some higher ups. They are expecting to receive a follow up in a few days.

"President Stanley asked members of the university’s advancement team to meet with a swim and dive advocacy group to learn more about the group’s proposal and their fundraising efforts regarding donations and pledges," university spokesperson Dan Oslen said. "We appreciated the dialogue and intend to respond directly to the group in the coming weeks."

The Title IX lawsuit hearing between the women of the swim and dive team and MSU is happening on Thursday in Lansing.

