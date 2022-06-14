Award-winning Lansing writer to perform in 'The Moth Mainstage'

LANSING, Mich. — Andrea King Collier, a multimedia journalist and award-winning writer from Lansing, is performing in "The Moth Mainstage" on Tuesday.

"The Moth Mainstage" is a live storytelling event featuring five storytellers, "who develop and shape their stories with Moth director Sarah Austin Jenness," according to the Wharton Center's website .

"It's a chance for storytellers to come together in one place to tell 12 minutes of their mostly true stories," Collier said.

Collier has lived in Lansing with her husband for the past three decades. This is her first time performing with "The Moth" so close to her hometown.

"This is the first time my family gets to see it," she said.

The story Collier will be sharing was influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that, when the world shut down, her creativity went up.

"It's how I zeroed in on my head, while all of that was going on," Collier said.