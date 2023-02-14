Arielle loved children, Alex 'exemplified kindness'; MSU community mourns loss of 3 students in shooting

(WXYZ) — The identities of the three students killed on Michigan State University's campus Monday night have been confirmed.

According to family members, 19-year-old Arielle Diamond Anderson and 20-year-old Brian Fraser were two of the three victims killed in the mass shooting. Fraser was a sophomore.

Family photos Brian Fraser, Alex Verner and Arielle Diamond Anderson

Clawson Public Schools said another victim was Alexandria Verner, a junior at Michigan State University and a 2020 graduate of Clawson High School.

Arielle and Brian were both graduates of the Grosse Pointe Public School system. Arielle's family tells 7 Action News that she loved children and wanted to be a pediatrician one day.

The Clawson superintendent describes Alex as an incredible student loved by everyone.

"She was a tremendous student, athlete, leader and exemplified kindness every day of her life! Her parents, Ted and Nancy, and sister Charlotte and brother TJ are equally grieving but are certainly already feeling the uplifting support of this tremendous community. She started at Baker Preschool, moved on to Schalm Elementary School, and finished at Clawson Middle and High School. If you knew her, you loved her and we will forever remember the lasting impact she has had on all of us," the superintendent wrote in a letter to CPS families.

Sparrow Hospital is currently treating five other students who are in critical condition following the shooting. According to a spokesperson for the hospital, 4 of the 5 victims had to undergo surgery.

“We’re all broken by an all-too familiar feeling. Another place that is supposed to be about community and togetherness shattered by bullets and bloodshed," Governor Gretchen Whitmer said during a Tuesday morning press conference. Whitmer ordered flags lowered until further notice to honor all victims.