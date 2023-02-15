Alumna coordinates efforts to get Michigan State University students home

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan State University graduate has created efforts to help get students home and off campus.

She and other volunteers are offering plane and train tickets, rides and even food.

The MSU Alumna Paula Reser said her efforts came from the power of social media, with her post on Facebook getting over 2,000 shares in less than 24 hours.

She says she started getting messages of kids who needed rides to the airport, help with plane ticket costs and even food delivery because they're scared to leave.

"We want to make sure that they have the means to go home and hug their parents and be at home and with their dog and in their bed and at home and be safe. When we were thinking about it, I just posted on Facebook that we have some local people in town that are willing to help, just let us know what you need," said Paula Reser, the MSU alumna.

Reser said she was in Florida when she got the news.

She and her friend drove 15 hours home through the night to help where they could.

The idea stemming from remembering what it was like to be in college — not having a car and very little money.

"I want these kids to know that they're not alone. They are surrounded by a support system. Our alumni network is intense. There are so many of us, and we all have this place connected as our home. I didn't want this to be another thoughts and prayers thing. I wanted this to be an actionable thing where our kids knew that they were safe and that they could be taken care of," said Reser.

In the 12 hours since her post, volunteers were already able to get 22 kids home. That number is still growing.

They're collecting money if you'd like to help. You can send that through CashApp to 'Student Relief MSU 23'. The number is distributed as requests come in.

You can also email the group at PJProjectCollab@gmail.com if you or someone you know needs assistance.

Reser said she is working alongside Hannah Community Center who will have service dogs for students to snuggle. Mental health services will also be available.